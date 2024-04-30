Enjoy $40 Off the AirPods 2

Get a huge discount when you grab today’s AirPods 2 deal. The second generation AirPods is down to just $89 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The Apple AirPods 2 offers a wireless audio experience via Bluetooth and over 24 hours of playback with the included charging case. As a daily driver, you can look forward to high-quality sound produced by the H1 chip, and ‘Hey Siri’ assistance for hands-free controls. Audio sharing is supported too, so two people can listen in on content playing on an Apple TV, iPad, or iPhone.

Apple pioneered setup simplicity, which will be on full display when you get the AirPods 2. Simply open the lip and your Apple TV, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, or iPhone will automatically detect and pair with it. The wireless earbuds can play a variety of content, whether it’s your favorite song or podcast. Get it today!