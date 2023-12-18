Enjoy 47% Off the Baseus Fast Charging Portable Power Bank

These days it’s always a good idea to have backup power in your bag. You can make the deal even sweeter by availing of the Baseus Portable PD QC Power Bank, which is down to just $15.99 from its original price of $30 on Amazon.

Baseus’ power bank touts a fast charging aspect for juicing up your essential devices quickly and on the go. A total of 20W PD can be had for your iPhone 15, and up to 18W for supported devices via USB-C port. The 10,000 mAh capacity should suffice for up to two or three times charging, and you can even do simultaneous charging of two smartphones.

Topping up is just as quick, thanks to the 18W fast recharging aspect. Just make sure that you’re using an 18W wall charger or higher for this to be enabled. Get the discounted Baseus Fast Charger Power Bank today!