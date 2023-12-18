News

Enjoy 47% Off the Baseus Fast Charging Portable Power Bank

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley
Baseus Fast Charging Portable Power Bank

These days it’s always a good idea to have backup power in your bag. You can make the deal even sweeter by availing of the Baseus Portable PD QC Power Bank, which is down to just $15.99 from its original price of $30 on Amazon.

Baseus Portable Charger, 20W PD QC Power Bank Fast Charging, 10000mAh Slim Battery Pack Charger Portable with USB C in&Out for iPhone 15 14 13 12 11 Samsung S23 S22 Google LG iPad Baseus Portable Charger, 20W PD QC Power Bank Fast Charging, 10000mAh Slim Battery Pack Charger... $29.99 $19.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Baseus’ power bank touts a fast charging aspect for juicing up your essential devices quickly and on the go. A total of 20W PD can be had for your iPhone 15, and up to 18W for supported devices via USB-C port. The 10,000 mAh capacity should suffice for up to two or three times charging, and you can even do simultaneous charging of two smartphones.

Baseus Fast Charging Portable Power Bank

Topping up is just as quick, thanks to the 18W fast recharging aspect. Just make sure that you’re using an 18W wall charger or higher for this to be enabled. Get the discounted Baseus Fast Charger Power Bank today!

By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
