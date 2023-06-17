News

Enjoy 50% Off on the OtterBox Performance 5000mAh Power Bank

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
OtterBox Performance 5000mAh Power Bank

Get more out of your essential work or play devices with a reliable power bank. Today, the OtterBox Performance Power Bank is down to just $12.47 from its original price of $25 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
OtterBox Performance Power Bank 5,000 mAh for Apple, Samsung and More - Black OtterBox Performance Power Bank 5,000 mAh for Apple, Samsung and More - Black $24.95 $12.47Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

OtterBox’s power bank has a 5,000mAh battery inside that can charge up your smartphone or tablet up to 50% or more depending on its capacity. It has both USB-C and USB-A ports for multi-device charging, with a LED indicator to show the status and current battery life. As an added bonus, the brand’s power bank has a slim profile that can easily fit in your bag or pocket.

A power bank can prove to be useful in emergency situations, such as when you need to make an important call or keep the lights on while outdoor camping. Don’t miss out on this half-off opportunity and buy the discounted OtterBox Performance 5000mAh Power Bank today!

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Follow:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
Previous Article
tvOS 16.6 and watchOS 9.6
tvOS 16.6 and watchOS 9.6 third developer betas released
Latest News
tvOS 16.6 and watchOS 9.6
tvOS 16.6 and watchOS 9.6 third developer betas released
1 Min Read
iPadOS 16.6 and iOS 16.6
iPadOS 16.6 and iOS 16.6 third developer betas released
1 Min Read
Apple Battersea
Apple Battersea opens to the public
1 Min Read
Meross WiFi Dual Smart Outlet Supports Apple HomeKit
Automate Your Appliances and Devices with a Pair of Discounted Meross WiFi Dual Smart Outlets
1 Min Read
App Store
Damus app receives App Store removal warning
1 Min Read
Tougher iPhones
Apple submits patent for ‘Tougher iPhones’
1 Min Read
Lost your password?