Enjoy $60 Off the Crucial X9 Pro 1TB Portable SSD

A small device that’s smaller than a credit card is quite impressive if it can hold a ton of data. If this sounds appealing to you, then take a look at today’s deal- the Crucial X9 Pro 1TB SSD is down to just $69.99 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

The X9 Pro works with any modern device, including the iPad Pro, Mac, PC, and Android. 1TB of storage space should last you a while and allow you to store all your important digital documents, videos, photos, and files. Using the right cable you can achieve a respectable 1,050 mb/s speed in both upload and download rates.

The external portable SSD is enclosed in a dust, drop, and splash-proof case for maximum durability. The integrated lanyard hole serves as a convenience when you want the drive in easy access. Get the discounted Crucial X9 Pro SSD today!