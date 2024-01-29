News

Enjoy a 10% Discount on the 1st Generation Apple Pencil

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Pencil

The first-generation Apple Pencil is still a stylus worthy of your attention, especially with a 10% discount. Today, it’s down to just $89 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple Pencil (1st Generation): Pixel-Perfect Precision and Industry-Leading Low Latency, Perfect for Note-Taking, Drawing, and Signing documents. Apple Pencil (1st Generation): Pixel-Perfect Precision and Industry-Leading Low Latency, Perfect for... $99.00 $89.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Apple Pencil had very little competition when it first came out and held well even after a few years. With the Apple-branded stylus, you get pressure and tilt sensitivity, virtually non-existent lag, and precision for flawless image and photo editing. You can also use the Apple Pencil for homework, such as mapping out equations, taking notes, and sketching a plan.

Apple Pencil

Using the stylus is as natural as it gets, thanks to the contoured pencil shape and the tap-to-change mechanism. Paired with an iPad, you can mark documents, color, sketch, or draw with absolute ease. While it lacks wireless charging and pairing and magnetic attachment, you should be able to use the Apple Pencil masterfully in just a few minutes. Buy it today!

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
GoveeLife Mini Air Purifier
Save 50% on the GoveeLife Mini Air Purifier
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Vision Pro intro ad Video ‘Hello’ goes online
1 Min Read
iOS 18
Gurman has big expectations for iOS 18
1 Min Read
Macs and iPads
New Macs and iPads might launch in March
1 Min Read
Netflix
Netflix snubs Vision Pro app
1 Min Read
Apple Savings Account
Apple Savings account increases again to 4.50%
1 Min Read
HomePod
HomePod with touchscreen arriving in 2024
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Pro
The Beats Studio Pro is $50 Off
1 Min Read
SharePlay music
SharePlay music control arriving on Apple TV and HomePod
1 Min Read
Podcast transcripts
Podcast transcripts added to iOS 17.4
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple fixes Apple Music and App Store outage
1 Min Read
Fortnite
Fortnite comes back to iOS in the EU
1 Min Read
Lost your password?