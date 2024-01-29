Enjoy a 10% Discount on the 1st Generation Apple Pencil

The first-generation Apple Pencil is still a stylus worthy of your attention, especially with a 10% discount. Today, it’s down to just $89 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

The Apple Pencil had very little competition when it first came out and held well even after a few years. With the Apple-branded stylus, you get pressure and tilt sensitivity, virtually non-existent lag, and precision for flawless image and photo editing. You can also use the Apple Pencil for homework, such as mapping out equations, taking notes, and sketching a plan.

Using the stylus is as natural as it gets, thanks to the contoured pencil shape and the tap-to-change mechanism. Paired with an iPad, you can mark documents, color, sketch, or draw with absolute ease. While it lacks wireless charging and pairing and magnetic attachment, you should be able to use the Apple Pencil masterfully in just a few minutes. Buy it today!