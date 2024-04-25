Enjoy a $100 Discount on the 2023 iMac with M3 Chip

Today’s deal is worth a look if you’re considering upgrading your work from home or office setup. The 24-inch iMac with M3 chip and 256GB SSD storage is down to just $1,199 from its original price of $1,300 on Amazon. The price refreshes on checkout.

The M3 chip is the latest in Apple’s lineup, featuring blazing fast computing in the GPU and CPU aspects. All the apps you usually run will load fast and smooth, and you won’t have any problems with the latest and most graphically demanding games either. With an 8-core CPU and GPU, and 8GB unified memory you can work, play, and multitask with no limits.

Advanced audio and camera allow you to go to virtual meetings, listen, and speak with partners and clients. The 24-inch 4.5K Retina display is great for all sorts of computer work as well. Get the discounted M3 iMac today!