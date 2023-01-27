Enjoy a $199 Discount on the 24-inch iMac with M1 Chip

The latest iMac is an all-in-one computer for work and play. If you’ve been waiting a while to see its price drop, now is your chance- the 24-inch M1 iMac is down to just $1,099.99 from its original price of $1,299 on Amazon.

The first thing you’ll notice is the crisp and bright 4.5K Retina Display, with 500 nits of brightness. All the content on the screen will be vivid, colorful, and sharp. Behind the screen is the M1 chip, which delivers power to even the most intensive software, games and tasks.

The iMac supports direct iPhone or iPad app installation, and comes with two USB-4 ports, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and WiFi 6. Included is a 3-mic array, 6-speaker sound with Spatial Audio, and an HD FaceTime camera. Last but not least, you can choose from seven different colorways to suit your personality and style.

Buy the 24-inch M1 iMac at $199 off today!