News

Enjoy a $250 Discount on the 2023 MacBook Pro with M3 Chip

By Samantha Wiley
MacBook Pro

Last year’s MacBook Pro was the fastest and most capable yet, featuring an M3 chip for computing and graphical work. Today, you can enjoy a $250 discount on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro and 512GB SSD storage, which is down to just $2,249 from its original price of $2,500 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip with 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 18GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Black Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip with 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina... $2,499.00 $2,249.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Boasting a Liquid Retina XDR display to go with the latest M-series chips, the 2023 MacBook Pro is a beast, capable of handling virtually any task. Color accuracy is spot on so you can edit images and videos, as well as multi-task with ease. 18GB of unified memory should allow you to have all the apps you need for the day open and ready, while the 512GB storage is great for saving documents, photos, and files.

MacBook Pro

A single full charge should last up to 22 hours, and there’s advanced audio and camera for everything else. Get the discounted 2023 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 chip today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple Card
Apple Card and savings data supported by more budget apps
1 Min Read
Shot on iPhone
Latest ‘Shot on iPhone’ Ad ‘Midnight’ goes live
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
New Apple Pencil to arrive in March
1 Min Read
Apple Magic Keyboard
The Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air is $119 Off
1 Min Read
ChatGPT
ChatGPT gains ‘Read Aloud’ feature on iPad and iPhone
1 Min Read
visionOS 1.1
visionOS 1.1 to bring eyesight improvement and personas
1 Min Read
Instagram
Instagram direct messaging bolstered with new features
1 Min Read
Instagram Down
Instagram is Down: Users Met with ‘Something Went Wrong’ Error Worldwide
3 Min Read
Facebook Down
Facebook is Down: Technical Glitch or Cyber Attack? Users Locked Out Worldwide
2 Min Read
Powerbeats Pro
Powerbeats Pro Drops to Just $180
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple may be announcing new products
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
Images of the iPhone SE 4 design leaks online
1 Min Read
Lost your password?