Enjoy a 29% discount on the Addtam 12-outlet power strip

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Published
News

A power strip is practically a necessity nowadays since we rely on several devices for work, play and everything in between. Today, the Addtam 12-Outlet 3-USB Port Power Strip with 10-Foot Extension Cord is down to just $21.41 from its original price of $30 on Amazon.

Addtam 12-Outlet Power Strip
PreviewProductPrice
Surge Protector Power Strip - Addtam 10 Ft Long Extension Cord with 12 Outlets(3-Side) and 3 USB Ports, Flat Plug Overload Surge Protection Outlet Strip, Wall Mountable for Home, Office and Dorm Surge Protector Power Strip - Addtam 10 Ft Long Extension Cord with 12 Outlets(3-Side) and 3 USB... $29.99 $23.79 Buy on Amazon

Addtam’s power strip accessory has all the features you’d want. It has four outlets set on three sides for a total of 1,875W, along with 3 high-speed USB ports for charging. Theoretically, you’ll be able to power up to 15 devices or appliances simultaneously with safety and protective features such as overload, short-circuiting, over-current and over-voltage protection.

The 10 foot extension cord is also a worthy mention. You can tap into any wall outlet and set it up with minimal hassle and clutter. The cord has a large current capacity and is thicker, and also has a braided design for maximum flexibility and durability.

Make sure to grab the 29% off Addtam Surge Protector Power Strip today!

Photo of author

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.