Enjoy a $300 Off on the Apple Studio Display

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Studio Display

A massive discount and screen awaits you when you get today’s deal- the Apple Studio Display is down to just $1,299.99 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon.

PreviewProductPrice
Apple Studio Display - Standard Glass - Tilt-Adjustable Stand $1,599.00 $1,299.99

The Apple Studio Display is inch-for-inch an excellent value for a high-resolution monitor. The 27-inch screen packs an impressive 5K resolution and up to 600 nits of brightness, with Retina technology. Even as a standard glass version it’s still very serviceable and works pretty much on all kinds of tasks, including image editing and games.

Apple Studio Display

The stand is tilt adjustable so there’s minimal eye and neck strain when positioned right. The Studio Display is more than just a functional screen, as there are six speakers, a 96W PD option for your MacBook, three mic array for calls, and a 12MP camera that can do Center Stage and work well for your videoconference needs. Get the discounted Apple Studio Display today!

