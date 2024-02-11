Enjoy a 34% Discount on the Beats Studio Pro Headphones

A pair of AirPods Max a bit out of your reach in terms of budget? Today’s deal will be worth a look- the Beats Studio Pro Headphones is down to just $229.45 from its original price of $300 on Amazon.

The Beats Studio Pro offers noise cancelling, personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C connectivity, and up to 40 hours of juice on a single full charge at a fraction of the cost. Fans of the Beats brand will find a lot to like here, thanks to the custom acoustic platform for rich immersion or crystal-clear calls. Connect the headphones via USB-C and you can experience lossless audio for an even better experience.

Whether you’re out and about or enjoying some personal me-time, you can activate either Transparency mode or Active Noise Cancelling. Pairing is a cinch on an iOS or Android device. Plus, you can control music or communication via Siri or on-ear controls. Buy the discounted Beats Studio Pro headphones today!