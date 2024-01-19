Enjoy a 37% Discount on the 27-inch iMac

Get a reliable workstation at a neat 37% off. Today, the 2020 27-inch iMac with 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD is down to just $1,249.99 from its original price of $2,000 on Amazon.

The 2020 iMac model still runs respectably despite being powered by the older Intel i5 processor. At the graphical helm is an AMD Radeon Pro 5300 for video editing, games, and handling software. Also, the 8GB RAM isn’t ideal but it’s enough to run a few apps and browser windows simultaneously and when you need to multi-task. The silver lining is the Retina 5K display that produces vibrant images and allow you to work or play and see all the crisp details.

Rounding out the details are two USB-C ports for connectivity and SSD storage for quick transfers and app loading. Get the discounted 2020 27-inch iMac with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage today!