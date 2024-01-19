News

Enjoy a 37% Discount on the 27-inch iMac

By Samantha Wiley
Apple iMac

Get a reliable workstation at a neat 37% off. Today, the 2020 27-inch iMac with 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD is down to just $1,249.99 from its original price of $2,000 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple iMac 27' with Retina 5K Display, 3.3Ghz 6-Core Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Pro 5300 4GB, Mid 2020 Apple iMac 27" with Retina 5K Display, 3.3Ghz 6-Core Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Pro... $1,999.00 $1,199.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The 2020 iMac model still runs respectably despite being powered by the older Intel i5 processor. At the graphical helm is an AMD Radeon Pro 5300 for video editing, games, and handling software. Also, the 8GB RAM isn’t ideal but it’s enough to run a few apps and browser windows simultaneously and when you need to multi-task. The silver lining is the Retina 5K display that produces vibrant images and allow you to work or play and see all the crisp details.

Apple iMac

Rounding out the details are two USB-C ports for connectivity and SSD storage for quick transfers and app loading. Get the discounted 2020 27-inch iMac with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage today!

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
Vision Pro
Netflix a Non-Starter at Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Dragon AirPods Pro
Year of the Dragon AirPods Pro launches
1 Min Read
Apple Removes Blood Oxygen Feature
Apple removes blood oxygen feature on website
1 Min Read
LG’s 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor
LG’s 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor is 34% Off
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
FCC approves Vision Pro weeks before expected product launch
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Apple reveals sports and streaming apps for Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Worldwide Vision Pro launch expected before WWDC 2024
1 Min Read
FITINDEX Smart Scale for Body Weight
Take 40% Off and Upgrade to the FITINDEX Smart Scale for Body Weight
1 Min Read
HBO Max
HBO Max to be natively supported on Vision Pro at launch
1 Min Read
Vision Pro Virtual Keyboard
Apple’s Vision Pro Virtual Keyboard blasted
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
M2 chip for Vision Pro to have 8 CPU and 10 GPU cores
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
The 5th Generation iPad Air is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?