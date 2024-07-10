News

Enjoy a $39 Discount on an AirPods 3 Purchase

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods 3

A new discount has appeared for one of Apple’s most popular AirPods. Today, the AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case is down to just $129.89 from its original price of $170 on Amazon.

The AirPods 3 has a lot going for it, including Adaptive EQ, dynamic head tracking and spatial audio, force sensor controls, and a refreshed design compared to its predecessor, the AirPods 2. Personalized Spatial Audio is a game changer, giving you an immersive experience like no other, while the force sensor gives you new control options for calls and audio content. Siri is always on so you can set up commands to help you with your daily activities.

AirPods 3

It promises to be your go-to audio accessory for workouts and outdoor runs, boasting water and sweat protection via the IPX4 rating, and a single full charge lasts up to 6 hours with the AirPods, and up to 30 with the included charging case. Get the discounted AirPods 3 today!

