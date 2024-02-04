News

Enjoy a 50% Discount on the Anker Wireless Foldable Magnetic Battery

By Samantha Wiley
Anker Magnetic Battery

Double your iPhone’s battery at a fraction of the cost. Today, the Anker Magnetic Battery is down to just $34.99 from its original price of $70 on Amazon.

PreviewProductPrice
Anker Magnetic Battery, 5,000mAh Foldable Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger with Stand and USB-C (On The Side), Only for iPhone 15/15 Plus/15 Pro/15 Pro Max, iPhone14/13 Serie Anker Magnetic Battery, 5,000mAh Foldable Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger with Stand and USB-C... $69.99 $34.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Magnetic charging is much more convenient than having to bring a cable along with you. Anker’s magnetic power bank holds a hefty 5,000mAh capacity which should make your iPhone last all day even with heavy use. A strong magnet ensures a steady connection and efficient charging. It’s also sleek and compact compared to older power banks at just 12.8 mm width. The size is further reduced, thanks to the Mini Cell technology.

Anker Magnetic Battery

The Anker Wireless Foldable Magnetic Battery doubles as a kickstand while you charge, propping your iPhone up to a comfortable viewing angle. Charge your iPhone with the included USB-C to USB-C cable and juice up the power bank when you get home. Buy the discounted Anker Wireless Charging Power Bank today!

