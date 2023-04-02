Enjoy a 57% Discount on the Case-Mate Fuel 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand

Get a nice and compact multi-wireless charger that looks great in any desktop or night stand. Today, the Case-Mate FUEL 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand is down to just $56.33 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

Case-Mate’s Fuel is the charger of choice for those who own an Apple Watch and an iPhone. It’s compatible with the iPhone 12 and newer, the Apple Watch Series 2 and above, as well as select Android devices such as the Google Pixel 7 and Samsung S20 series and newer. All you need is a compatible adapter and cable to get started.

iPhones get a 15W charge, with automatic control technology to prevent any damage done to your device’s innards. It’s an MFi-approved product and comes with a one-year stress-free warranty for all defects. The Fuel is portable and can easily be brought with you on travels and vacations. Buy the discounted Case-Mate Fuel 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand now!