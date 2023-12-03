News

Enjoy a Quality 27-inch 4K Monitor from HP at 27% Off

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley - Senior News Editor
HP OMEN 27k UHD 144Hz Gaming Monitor

Give your eyes a treat and upgrade to a larger high-resolution monitor. Today, the HP Omen 27-inch UHD 144Hz 4K Gaming Monitor with Gaming Hub is down to just $399.99 from its original price of $550 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
HP OMEN 27k UHD 144Hz Gaming Monitor, 4K UHD Display (3840 x 2160), IPS Panel, 99% sRGB, 95% DCI-P3, 16:9, OMEN Gaming Hub, 27k (2023),Black HP OMEN 27k UHD 144Hz Gaming Monitor, 4K UHD Display (3840 x 2160), IPS Panel, 99% sRGB, 95% DCI-P3,... $549.99 $399.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The HP Omen Gaming Hub touts not just one, but four ‘centerpieces of fun’ with an ultra HD IPS display at 3840 x 2160, a higher refresh rate for smoother visuals and cleaner details, eyesafe certification so you can play for extended periods with minimal eye fatigue, and ClearMR for less blurry pixels. Also, there’s a KVM switch so you can switch between devices and control them using the same mouse and keyboard.

HP OMEN 27k UHD 144Hz Gaming Monitor

The 27-inch monitor can swivel to portrait or landscape depending on your use, and there’s a plethora of input options, including an HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, SuperSpeed USB-C, a type A, and 3.5mm audio jack. Get the discounted HP gaming monitor today!

TAGGED: ,
By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Follow:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
Latest News
Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal
‘Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal’ now available on iOS
1 Min Read
Criminal Record
‘Criminal Record’ to Debut on Apple TV+ in early 2024
1 Min Read
Zoom App
Zoom App now available on Apple TV App Store
1 Min Read
Canon Pixma Wireless Printer
The Canon Pixma Wireless Printer is 41% Off
1 Min Read
Chrome Browser
Critical security flaw addressed in latest Chrome browser update
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 lineup might have Action button as staple
1 Min Read
macOS Sonoma 14.1.2
macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 goes online
1 Min Read
iPhone 15 a New Premium Case
Give Your iPhone 15 a New Premium Case at 34% Off
1 Min Read
Threads
Threads arriving in Europe next month
1 Min Read
5G Modem
Apple might drop 5G modem, as per report
1 Min Read
Google Drive
Google Drive document scanner added to iOS
1 Min Read
iPad Pro
The Renewed 2021 11-inch iPad Pro is Only $799
1 Min Read
Lost your password?