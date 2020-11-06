Enjoy AirPods with wired charging case for just $99

Still on the fence about getting a pair of AirPods? Today could be your lucky day. The AirPods with Wired Charging Case has dropped to a low price of $99, down $60 from its original price of $159 on Amazon.

Apple AirPods is premium earbuds that are a step above the rest. Once you take it out the AirPods automatically activates and connects to your iPhone.

It features the industry-leading H1 headphone chip for faster response time, better wireless connection and Siri capability. You can double tap either AirPod to skip music or play them. You can also have Siri do neat stuff simply by saying ‘Hey Siri’.

AirPods offer that premium sound in a simple package. They can last up to 24 hours with the included charging case. You can set multiple devices and it will seamlessly switch to what you have on.

Get the ultra low AirPods with Wired Charging for just $99 today!