Enjoy Automated Room Cleaning with the Discounted Roomba 692 Vacuum

By Samantha Wiley
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

Give yourself a much-needed break and leave the cleaning to the smart devices. Today, the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum is down to just $174.32 from its original price of $270 on Amazon.

PreviewProductPrice
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum - Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Self-Charging iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum - Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works... $269.00 $174.32Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Roomba 692 is every homeowner’s little helper. With voice assistance through Alexa and Google Assistant, and the ability to learn your personalized schedules and cleaning habits, you can sub in the robo vacuum whenever you’re too occupied with something else. Adaptive navigation and advanced sensors allow the 692 to go around and under furniture, as well as edges. Gone are the days when robo vacuums fall to the edge or down the stairs.

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

This handy device can clean both hard floors and carpets, and will automatically come home to its dock and recharge. Set a schedule and the 692 will go right to work. Buy the discounted iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum today!

