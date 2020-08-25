Enjoy Long-Lasting Workout Tunes with the Treblab Z2 Headphones, Now $14 Off

Treblab Z2 Headphones

Find yourself unable to listen to music while working out because of low battery? Get Treblab’s Z2 Over Ear Workout Headphones and you won’t experience it ever again. Today, you can enjoy a $13.62 off, which brings the over-ear wireless Bluetooth 5.0 headphones at just $76.37 when you buy it on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
TREBLAB Z2 | Over Ear Workout Headphones with Microphone | Bluetooth 5.0, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) | Up to 35H Battery Life | Wireless Headphones for Sport, Workout, Running, Gym (Black) TREBLAB Z2 | Over Ear Workout Headphones with Microphone | Bluetooth 5.0, Active Noise Cancelling... $119.97 $65.36 Buy on Amazon

A single full charge lasts for a maximum of 35 hours, with wired options available. Along with that feature you also get active noise cancellation, Qualcomm aptX technology and Bluetooth 5.0. Over-ear design and premium materials make for a truly comfortable and sweat-free experience.

The Z2 headphones can also function in everyday life and work. You can activate voice assistants such as Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant and make crystal clear calls using the mic and cVc 6.0 technology. Whether you’re playing basketball, running on the treadmill or lifting weights, you can count on the Z2 to be an excellent audio companion.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
View All Posts
Latest
iLounge > News > Enjoy Long-Lasting Workout Tunes with the Treblab Z2 Headphones, Now $14 Off
iLounge Logo

iLounge is an independent provider of information about Apple Inc.’s iPod, iPhone and iPad digital media players, accessories, and related software.

This website is not affiliated with Apple Inc.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Rss

iLounge © 2001 – 2020. All Rights Reserved.