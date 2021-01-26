Enjoy Modern WiFi Technology with the NETGEAR Orbi WiFi 6 Router at $50 Off

Still getting dead wi-fi spots in certain areas of your home? You can fix this by getting a modern wifi router that specializes in greater coverage.

Today, the NETGEAR Orbi WiFi Router 6 with DOCSIS 3.1 is down to just $399.99 from its original price of $449.99 on Amazon. That’s an 11 percent discount or roughly $50 off.

NETGEAR’s modern wifi is a powerful and expandable router solution for those who live in a large home. It covers up to 2,500 square feet and can accommodate up to 40 devices simultaneously. If you’re in a small office or in a house with family members having multiple devices then the Orbi is a godsend.

DOCSIS 3.1 ensures the device is compatible with most cable internet providers on up to 6Gbps. You won’t have to rent their equipment and save more money in the long run.

The NETGEAR Orbi WiFi 6 Router is easy enough to set up that anyone in the house can do it. It’s powered by BitDefender for cybersecurity aspects.

