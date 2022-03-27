Enjoy Nearly 20% Off With the Twelve South Curve Riser Monitor Stand

Your computer display may be big enough to reduce eye strain, but more often than not it won’t be level with your line of sight. Today, you can remedy this problem and gain several more benefits when you buy the Twelve South Curve Riser Monitor Stand, which is down to just $64.86 from its original price of $80 on Amazon.

The curved display stand elevates your monitor at better ergonomic height to reduce shoulder strain and neck pain. The aluminum make screams premium material and pairs well with the Apple Display or iMac. Underneath is a convenient shelf you can use to hide the cables and storage for personal gear, hubs and external drives.

The curved riser can accommodate displays with monitor bases at max 10 inch wide and 9 inches deep. It’s a must-have for those who wish to work for prolonged periods and suffer less from headaches and neck pain.

Get the Twelve South Curve Riser Monitor Stand at only $64.86 today!