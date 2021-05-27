Enjoy Signature Sennheiser Sound with the Momentum 2 Earbuds, Now $50 Off

Sennheiser is one of the most recognized and respected brands in the audio department. Today, its 2nd generation wireless earbuds, the Momentum 2 is down to just $249.95 from its original price of $299 on Amazon.

There’s a lot to love about the Momentum True Wireless 2 Bluetooth Earbuds. It’s the CNET Editor’s Choice for March 2020 and sports an unrivaled stereo sound via the brand’s unique 7mm dynamic audio drivers. There’s also the active noise cancelling technology and the custom touch controls that you can tweak depending on your preference.

The Momentum 2 touts an improved design and better fit so it won’t fall out at inopportune times. A single full charge can last up to 28 hours with the fabric charging case. You can use the Momentum 2 for just about any activity, including TV show marathons, for music or listening to your favorite podcast. At just $249.99, the Momentum 2 is a great buy!