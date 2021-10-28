Enjoy Significant Savings with the Discounted AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case

The AirPods Pro is a fine Apple product that has features you’d want in a daily driver. Today, the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case is down to just $220 from its original price of $249 on Amazon.

The Pro model hosts more than a fancy external redesign- users can switch between Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation to best interact with the environment. For instance, if you want to immerse yourself in your music or while watching your favorite show you can turn on ANC; afterwards, you can hear what your friends are saying without having to take off the AirPods with the Transparency mode.

Apple’s wireless earbuds stand out from the crowd with its adaptive EQ and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking to ensure an experience like none other. Best of all, you can easily squeeze out more than 24 hours of playback in a single full charge.

Get the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case at just $220 today!