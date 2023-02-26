Enjoy the AirPods 3 with Wired Charging Case for Just $150

Apple’s latest AirPods serve as an excellent daily driver for music or audio consumption. Today, the AirPods 3 with Wired Charging Case is down to just $149.99 from its original price of $169 on Amazon.

The AirPods’ claim to fame is its personalized Spatial Audio coupled with head-tracking technology. Fit in the right-sized earbud tips and you’ll have the surround sound experience. Force sensor allows you to control the device, as well as your iPhone in ending and taking calls.

With over 30 hours of listening time with the charging case, you can expect around 6 hours per session. The earbuds are water and sweat-resistant, and you can share audio on group listening with an Apple TV, iPad, or iPhone. Setup is a snap, as are automatic switching and in-ear detection. Enjoy listening to your favorite music or get immersed in videos or podcasts with the latest AirPods. Buy it today!