Enjoy the Benefits of a Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router at 38% Off

The latest gaming routers are great for families with a lot of connected devices and individuals who stream, play online games and download simultaneously all day.

Today, you can grab the ASUS ROG Strix AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router for just $123.49 from its original price of $200 on Amazon.

Wi-Fi 6 technology can maximize your internet speed, able to transfer up to 3000 mbps as needed. The good thing with this gaming router is Mobile Game Mode, where gaming is optimized on PC, consoles and mobile devices.

You’ll notice significant improvements in terms of ping, latency and network response so you can get a win over your opponents.

The AX3000 has AiMesh support, which means you can expand easily and attain greater range with compatible routers and extenders. For extra cool points, you can customize the RGB lighting on the router via the ASUS router app.

Grab the discounted ASUS ROG Strix AX3000 at 38% off today!