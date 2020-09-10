iLounge Logo

Enjoy Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi Coverage with the Linksys Velop Mesh Deal

Linksys Velop Mesh Router

Your router may no longer be enough to provide reliable internet speed and connection, especially with a growing number of devices. To this end, you’ll need an upgrade in the form of an intuitive Wi-Fi system.

Today, the Velop Mesh Wi-Fi System by Linksys is down to just $230 from its original price of $300 on Amazon. Simply connect the mesh to your existing modem and gain faster and more reliable coverage. Download and open the Linksys App to manage your Wi-Fi settings and accommodate you and your family’s devices.

It’s perfect for households that use multiple electronics, including gaming, streaming and downloading. A single mesh can cover up to 4,000 sq. ft in coverage, but expanding that is just a matter of adding Velop nodes in points where you get low Wi-Fi signals.

Wireless tri-band connectivity in a modern Wi-Fi system at $70 off is an excellent deal. Get the Linksys Velop Mesh Router today!

