Enjoy workouts and runs with the Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earbuds, now 33% off

Standard headphones keep falling off during workouts and exercise? Eliminate those hassles with the Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earbuds. Today, it’s down to just $79.99 from its original price of $120 on Amazon.

Powerbeats’ offering touts the Apple H1 headphone chip, bringing with it improved connection speed, fewer dropouts and longer range. More importantly, the headphones stick in your ears even as you move and complete high intensity exercises and movement, thanks to the adjustable earhooks and snug eartip fit.

The High Performance Wireless Earbuds can take calls more clearly via dual beam-forming microphones and an accelerometer that detects speech. You can call up Siri with a single press for hands-free operation.

The high performance earbuds is rated water and sweat resistant. A single full charge can last up to 15 hours. It also has fast fuel technology to provide an hours’ worth of playback in just 5 minutes.

Get the Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earbuds at 33 percent off today!