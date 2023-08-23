Enterprise Tap to Pay arrives in the Netherlands

The Tap to Pay service is now available for businesses in the Netherlands.

Apple began Tap to Pay in 2022 in the US, subsequently launching it in the UK and Australia. Just recently, the service has been adopted by two firms in the Netherlands and more are expected to do the same.

iCulture.ni reported that SumUp and Adyen have support for Tap to Pay in the region. SumUp is a company that sells card readers while Adyen already has Tap to Pay support in the US. Other main payment-related firms to adapt the service include Klearly, Stripe, myPOS, Rabobank, and Revolut. Furthermore, the publication claims that Tap to Pay will be made available in Apple Stores in the Netherlands.

Businesses can use Tap to Pay, which works similarly to Apple Pay. The contactless payment platform uses an iPhone instead of specialized hardware to accept payments from a customer’s iPhone.