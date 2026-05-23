Entertainment Person of the Year Goes to Eddy Cue

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president, will be receiving the award Entertainment Person of the Year next month during the Cannes Lions festival, acknowledging his leadership at Apple’s services and entertainment business.

A keynote will be delivered by Eddy Cue during the opening of the festival from June 22 to June 26 in the South of France. He will be joined by Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the film The F1 movie. Variety was told by Eddy last year that as the platforms for streaming multiplied, the company saw a chance to focus on quality over quantity.

In November 2019, Apple TV+ was released and has quite a haul of impressive awards, earning best picture during the Oscars for CODA, a drama produced back in 2021, and set records with “The Studio” earning 13 wins at the Emmy Awards last year, being the most earned by a comedy series in one year.