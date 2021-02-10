Environment-Themed kid’s show ‘Jane’ to appear on Apple TV+

Apple has recently inked a deal to show ‘Jane’ exclusively for Apple TV+.

‘Jane’ is a children’s show that’s focused on environmental education. It stars Jane Garcia, a 10-year old who has an active imagination. Jane and her friends pretend to save a different endangered animal each episode.

Jane’s idol is Jane Goodall, whose famous quote is ‘Only if we understand will we care. Only if we care will we help. Only if we help they can be saved’.

The series blends CGI elements in a live-action setting. The Jane Goodall Institute will serve as executive producers, while JJ Johnson is the creator and executive producer. It’s headed to Apple’s streaming platform but the exact timetable is not yet clear.

‘Jane’ will be joining existing Apple TV+ children’s shows ‘The Snoopy Show’, ‘Helpsters’, ‘Ghostwriter’ and ‘Stillwater’.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month but subscribers are currently enjoying it for free until July this year.