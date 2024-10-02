Epic Games files lawsuits against Google and Samsung

Game developer Epic Games recently filed a lawsuit targeting Google and Samsung for their anticompetitive behavior.

Epic Games’ legal action claims that Google and Samsung both have features on their devices that prevent users from sideloading apps and games. Sideloading is the act of downloading apps and games without using the Play Store. A security feature called the Auto Blocker is in every Samsung Galaxy device, which prevents users from installing apps from an unauthorized or unknown source. A pop-up alert will come up to say the process was interrupted.

Tim Sweeney, Epic Games CEO said that Auto Blocker was ‘a coordinated effort to block other stores from competing on a level playing field’, and claimed that Auto Blocker was made to undermine the Epic Games v. Google trial results. Sweeney did say that he doesn’t have proof of the collaboration between Google and Samsung but mentioned he hoped to find evidence.