Epic Games introduces 12% app sales fee

Epic Games announced a 12% sales fee for apps on its App Store alternative platform.

The company held a press release event at the Game Developers Conference and said they will launch an alternative store in the EU. Additional information followed regarding the fees and how the store will debut in the region. Games on the Epic Games Store will have a 12% shared revenue, similar to those already established in Mac and Windows devices. Listed apps and developers will receive 100% of the revenue during the first six months, and there will be zero fees for in-game purchases and games that use their own method of payment.

Games sold will have a 12% fee and 0.50 euro CTF fee after a million installs per year. In comparison, apps on the App Store in EU will have a 10-17% commission and CTF. The Epic Games Store is expected to launch by 2024.