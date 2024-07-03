Epic Games Store and Fortnite nearing EU launch in iOS

The Epic Games Store and the popular game Fortnite is submitted to Apple, for notarization following the alternative app marketplace policy enforced in the European Union.

EU iPhone users who have the Epic Games Store can install and launch Fortnite without using a cloud gaming service, with Epic Games set on an iPad version coming this year.

Fortnite has been prohibited from the iOS App Store because of a legal disagreement between both parties with it being available now, after several years, only because Apple made it possible to allow users in the EU to download Apps from alternative App Stores.

Apple has a charge of 0.50 Core Technology Fee annually for the apps that are installed from the alternative App Stores, costing developers a considerable amount of money and perhaps more for some, like Epic Games which will be charged twice, one time for the store and again when the game Fortnite is installed.