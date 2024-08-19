News

Epic Games store debuts in EU

By Samantha Wiley
Epic Games

Epic Games has recently launched its digital platform in the EU as an alternative to the App Store.

With the launch of Epic Games Store comes the return of the game Fortnite for iOS. Fortnite has returned after a four-year ban and due to the ruling by the Digital Markets Act in the EU. The mandate forced Apple to let third-party app marketplaces and apps that could be installed on iPhones. EU users can visit the official Epic website and download the Epic Games Store from there. Once completed, the game Fortnite can be downloaded.

Epic Games

Fortnite was pulled from the App Store in 2020, and a lengthy legal battle ensued between Apple and Epic. The Epic Games Store has Fortnite, as well as a handful of titles such as Rocket League and others. Epic said that they will expand the library moving forward and talk with third-party publishers.

