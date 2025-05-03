News

Epic presents ‘Peace Proposal’ to bring back Fortnite on App Store

By Samantha Wiley
Fortnite

Epic recently offered a ‘Peace Proposal’ for Apple to put its game, Fortnite, back to the App Store.

Tim Sweeney, Epic CEO said that Apple has to follow ‘certain steps’ if Apple wants the charges against it dropped. He said that Apple should extend the tax-free and friction-free framework worldwide, and then Fortnite would make a return. Apple was found to be ‘willfully violating’ an anti-steering injunction in its battle versus Epic Games. The judge then ordered the Cupertino-based company to change the rules of the App Store, particularly dropping all anti-steering policies. With this, developers can now let their users know of content and subscriptions that can be bought outside the App Store. Link placements are now allowed anywhere and in the communication style the developers prefer.

Fortnite

Apple is not allowed to collect commissions or charge fees on outside purchases. The company is ordered to make the rule change in the US immediately. 

