Ericsson patent infringement stops 5G iPhones and iPad shipments in Colombia

A Colombian court has recently ruled the ban of shipping and import of 5G iPhones and iPads in the country after a patent infringement was discovered.

Apple and Ericsson are locked in a legal battle over a 5G patent that’s apparently owned by Ericsson. In April, the Juzgado 042 Civil del Circuito de Bogota stated that Apple 5G hardware had overstepped its legal boundary on Colombian patent NC2019/0003681, which was awarded to Ericsson in 2019.

The court had an injunction set against Apple Colombia SAS, which is Apple’s regional subsidiary. With the injunction, Apple will have to stop the sales, advertising, commercializing and import of 5G equipped iPad and iPhone models. Furthermore, the Cupertino-based company has to ‘warn and communicate’ with mass media, social media and retailers.

The Direccion de Impuestos y Aduanas Nacionals has also been ordered by the Colombian court to prevent import of the said hardware in the country.