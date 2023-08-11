ESPN, Hulu, and Disney+ subscribers hit with another price hike

Streaming services and companies ESPN, Hulu, and Disney+ will have subscribers paying more to access their content.

After raising the price of Disney+ in 2022 by $3, the company announced that there will be another price hike on October 12, from $10.99 to $13.99 monthly in the US. Hulu will do the same thing, from $14.99 to $17.99 per month for its ad-free package. Both companies will have their respective ad-supported packages remain at the same price at $7.99 per month.

Hulu and Live TV bundles will also see an increase of $7 to $76.99 for the ad-supported package and $89.99 for the ad-free package. ESPN+ followed the trend by increasing its monthly price from $9.99 to $10.99. In related news, Disney said that they will try to stop password-sharing by introducing detection tools in 2024. In comparison, Apple TV+ raised its monthly cost from $4.99 to $6.99.