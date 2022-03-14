ESR Has an Apple Pencil Alternative That’s Down to Just $20

If the price of the Apple Pencil keeps you from getting one, consider an alternative. Today, the ESR Stylus Pen for iPad is down to just $19.99 from its original price of $25 on Amazon.

ESR’s stylus works with a wide variety of iPad models and has palm rejection, tilt sensitivity and magnetic attachment. It’s sensitive and tactile enough to provide a real ‘pen to paper’ experience similar to Apple Pencil’s. The ultra-precise nib eliminates errors and lets you apply the thickness you want without noise or lag.

A single full charge lasts up to 13 hours, and power saving mode lets you squeeze the most use out of every creative work or writing. Once you’re done you can magnetically attach to your iPad for easy storage. It’s great for note-taking, writing and drawing up a storm on your tablet.

Grab the Apple Pencil replacement at a fraction of the cost of Apple’s product today!