News

Etsy Users Eligible for $15 Off on Transactions Above $75 When Using Apple Pay 

By Samantha Wiley
Etsy Users Eligible for $15 Off on Transactions Above $75 When Using Apple Pay

There is a new promo in Apple Pay for this year’s holidays. They are collaborating with Etsy to give customers a $15 discount for transactions above $75 when using Apple Pay and using the ‘APPLEPAY’ promo code when checking out within the Etsy app.


The discount is available once per person, with the promo excluding gift cards, handling, taxes, and shipping, and it’s not applicable on the Etsy site. The deal is up for grabs until December 10 this year until 8:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

Etsy Users Eligible for $15 Off on Transactions Above $75 When Using Apple Pay

Fandango also has a promo called ‘Apple Pay Wednesday’ where you get a $5 discount for movie tickets when purchasing them using Apple Pay. Users will have to use the ‘APPLEPAYWED’ promo code to get the discount. You can buy tickets for future movies in any theater as long as they support Fandango, so you can reserve a ticket for a movie that you’d want to see in the future.


Latest News
Demand for iPhone 17 Is Breaking Sales Records At Apple
Demand for iPhone 17 Is Breaking Sales Records At Apple
1 Min Read
Alan Dye Parts Ways With Apple To Join Meta
Alan Dye Parts Ways With Apple To Join Meta
1 Min Read
Experience Audio Perfection with the AirPods Pro 3!
Experience Audio Perfection with the AirPods Pro 3!
1 Min Read
Panels, Wallpaper App Will Be Shutting Down By The End of The Year
Panels, Wallpaper App Will Be Shutting Down By The End of The Year
1 Min Read
Google and Opera Collaborate to Bring Gemini AI to Opera GX and Opera One Browsers
Google and Opera Collaborate to Bring Gemini AI to Opera GX and Opera One Browsers 
1 Min Read
Singapore Now Has Tap to Pay Available on the iPhone
Singapore Now Has Tap to Pay Available on the iPhone
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 with ANC is 43% Off
The AirPods 4 with ANC is 43% Off
1 Min Read
Apple Store Closed for Renovations in Barcelona, One Relocating in Canada, and New Store Opening In India
Apple Store Closed for Renovations in Barcelona, One Relocating in Canada, and New Store Opening In India
1 Min Read
Ads Coming to ChatGPT
Ads Coming to ChatGPT
1 Min Read
Apple Adds the First-Gen iPhone SE to the Obsolete List
Apple Adds the First-Gen iPhone SE to the Obsolete List
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB Is $250 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB Is $250 Off
1 Min Read
Siri Delays Lead To John Giannandrea, Apple AI Chief, Retiring
Siri Delays Lead To John Giannandrea, Apple AI Chief, Retiring
1 Min Read
Lost your password?