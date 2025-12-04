Etsy Users Eligible for $15 Off on Transactions Above $75 When Using Apple Pay 

There is a new promo in Apple Pay for this year’s holidays. They are collaborating with Etsy to give customers a $15 discount for transactions above $75 when using Apple Pay and using the ‘APPLEPAY’ promo code when checking out within the Etsy app.

The discount is available once per person, with the promo excluding gift cards, handling, taxes, and shipping, and it’s not applicable on the Etsy site. The deal is up for grabs until December 10 this year until 8:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

Fandango also has a promo called ‘Apple Pay Wednesday’ where you get a $5 discount for movie tickets when purchasing them using Apple Pay. Users will have to use the ‘APPLEPAYWED’ promo code to get the discount. You can buy tickets for future movies in any theater as long as they support Fandango, so you can reserve a ticket for a movie that you’d want to see in the future.