EU Fines Google $1 Million

The European Union has fined Google $1 billion dollars for violating rules in antitrust with the services of the Google Play Store. The EU discovered that Google breached the DMA with the use of its dominant position to favor its own services in the market.

Google has also allegedly abused their leveraged position by not letting developers direct the consumer to budget-friendly alternatives to subscriptions and apps on alternative app stores and websites. Google will have to follow the decision of the commission in under 60 days, or penalty payments of 5% in worldwide turnover could be imposed.

Apple is in the same boat, fined $573 million in 2025 by not letting developers on the App store to bring them to other offers. The General Court in the EU has rejected the challenge as the gatekeeper for iOS and the App Store.