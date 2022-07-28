European amazon Prime subscribers to experience fee increase

Amazon has recently announced that it will be increasing its subscription prices for Prime membership in Europe.

Customers in the region received emails regarding the subscription fee increase, which will rise by 20 percent in the UK starting September 15. Those in France will see a 43 percent increase, while Germany subscribers will be charged an additional 30 percent.

Amazon Prime subscribers in Spain will have its fees increased by 39 percent, as well as those in Italy. This event marks the first time the company increased its Prime pricing in the UK.

In February, US customers began to see increased pricing on the Amazon Prime subscription from $119 to $139 annually. The fee increase will take place September 15 for those who are signing up or renewing their plans. Amazon says that the increase is to compensate for increased operating costs and inflation, as well as more streaming content and faster delivery times.