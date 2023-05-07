European Union threatens iPhone sales block if Apple limits USB-C

Die Zeit recently reported that the European Union will block iPhone sales if they limit data transfer and charging rates via USB-C.

Thierry Breton, Industry Commissioner in the EU sent a letter saying that USB-C restrictions are ‘unacceptable’, and that the organization will prevent iPhone 15 and later sales in member countries if it were so. This was due to a rumor that claims Apple will throttle data transfer and charging speeds in non-MFi cables. Along the same vein, there are reports that Apple is making USB-C accessories for the upcoming change.

The EU intends to publish a ‘uniform interpretation of the legislation’ guide that dictates how smartphones, tablets, and similar devices will have to be charged via USB-C. The organization intends for device manufacturers to have a USB-C port for charging and that a single cable will be enough for multiple devices. The EU believes that this enhances consumer convenience and reduces electronic waste.