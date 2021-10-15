Eve Online now has Apple silicon support

Eve Online players can now play the game natively on an M1 Mac through a new client.

CCP Games made the announcement that its popular MMORPG can now run in Apple Silicon without needing a compatibility layer such as Wine. This makes gameplay more convenient, efficient and faster. Plus, visual effects and graphics are improved, as well as reduced power and memory usage. The game supports Mac mice and keyboard hardware without losing functionality.

Eve Online is a massively multiplayer online roleplaying game with a focus on science and space exploration. It’s free to play with in-game purchases and has been active for quite some time.

CCP mentioned that they have been testing the Mac client, with user feedback on test servers providing invaluable assistance to further improve Mac compatibility. Existing Eve Online players can now migrate from Wine client to native Mac by opening and updating the game launcher software.