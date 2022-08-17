Ex-Boyfriend gets jail time for using AirTag to stalk woman

A 41-year old man in the UK was recently arrested for stalking his ex-girlfriend using an Apple tracking device.

Christopher Trotman had a breakup with his girlfriend in August last year. His girlfriend, who recently bought an iPhone in March this year, received a notification that she had an AirTag that was following her. The notification appeared on her screen, along with a pop-up that suggested she pair up the device. However, the woman chose to ignore it.

Trotman prompted the woman to reveal her location during night outs, and when the woman’s daughter also began receiving AirTag notifications it led to an impromptu investigation. Upon searching, an AirTag was found in the woman’s rear bumper.

The 41-year old admitted that the stalking was ‘a joke’, and that he did track the individual. Trotman was released on bail but somehow found himself in jail when a witness pressed intimidation charges.