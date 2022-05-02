Expand Your iPad Pro’s Productivity with the Magic Keyboard at $50 Off

The iPad Pro is Apple’s high-end tablet designed to be a viable laptop replacement. Today, you can grab the official Apple Magic Keyboard for the 12.9 inch iPad Pro for just $299 from its original price of $350 on Amazon.

With the Magic Keyboard you’ll have a more complete productivity setup for working and pursuing your hobbies. A physical keyboard will serve quite nicely when you need to type up an email response, have a lengthy online conversation or create content and take notes, among others. Aside from the keys you’ll also have a trackpad for easier navigation.

But that’s not all- the Magic Keyboard features a floating cantilever design so you can prop your iPad Pro to any viewing angle you prefer. Backlit keys and USB-C charging round out the details. When you’re done, it can act as a case cover to protect your iPad Pro’s front and back.

Get the Apple Magic Keyboard for the 12.9 inch iPad Pro at $50 off today!