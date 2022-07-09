Expand Your Mac’s Ports with the Discounted OWC Thunderbolt 4 Hub

Outfit your Mac with a plethora of useful ports with the OWC Thunderbolt 4 Hub. Today, it’s down to just $169 from its original price of $179 on Amazon.

The OWC Thunderbolt Hub is compatible with Macs that have the M1 chip and those that have Thunderbolt 3 ports. A single Thunderbolt is all you need to attach mice or keyboard accessories, external storage or several displays. It’s worth noting that the hub includes a 60W passthrough that can charge your essential devices and iPhone.

The 5-port hub allows for daisy chains and consolidating connectivity among your devices through your Mac. You can set up two 4K displays or up to an 8K display in a single setup, as well as various accessories as needed. The OWC hub is Thunderbolt certified and has the brand’s dependability and reliability.

Buy the OWC Thunderbolt 4 Hub at a significantly discounted price today!