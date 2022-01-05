Experience a Modern Twist on Typewriter-Style Keyboards with the Discounted Logitech POP Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

Tired of typing out words and letters on your plain and boring black or white keyboard? Look no further than Logitech’s typewriter-inspired mechanical wireless keyboard. Today, the Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboard is down to just $88.99 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

The biggest features of the wireless keyboard are easily the splash of colors and the rounded keys. You get to choose from different colorways, from Heartbreaker Rose to Daydream Mint and Blast Yellow. Instead of the usual square keys you’re treated to high quality mechanical switches and that satisfying clicky-clacky mechanism.

What’s different about the POP keyboard are its swappable emoji keys, multi-device function and superb battery life. You can use it on your iPad, Mac, Android smartphone or tablet and your iPhone. You can even get a matching POP mouse and Desk Pad to complete the look. Buy the discounted Logitech POP Wireless Mechanical Keyboard at $11 off today!