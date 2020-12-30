Experience Beats Audio with the Powerbeats Pro, now only $160

Beats fans shouldn’t miss out on today’s deal. The Powerbeats Pro with H1 chip is down to just $160 from its original price of $250 on Amazon. That’s an amazing $90 discount on a pair of headphones that’s sure to last a long time.

Inside the Powerbeats Pro is the Apple H1 chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for total connectivity. The wireless headphones is made for active individuals and those who love working up a sweat. You won’t have to worry about dropping or losing it, thanks to the secure-fit ear hooks that are adjustable for a personalized fit.

Dual audio controls mean you can control the music, audiobook, volume and mic either way. You can also call upon Siri for hands-free voice assistance. An auto play/pause option provides added convenience so you won’t have to press every time you need to put the earphones down.

Best of all, a full charge of the headphones and case equals up to 24 hours of playback. Buy it today!