Experience better sleep with the Bose Sleepbuds II, now $50 off

Sleep is an important aspect of life, and you tend to suffer from pretty much every aspect if you’re not getting enough. Today, Bose has an audio device that can help you in this regard- the Sleepbuds II is down to just $199 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

The Sleepbuds II is designed to look and wear like a typical earbuds, but instead of music it streams anti-noise and relaxing sounds that are clinically proven to provide restful and uninterrupted sleep. It takes content from the Bose Sleep app, with more than 50 curated sounds and an alarm if you need them. Some of the best things are nature sounds and tonal environments.

The earbuds are made with proprietary technology and fits snugly inside your ear without the danger of it falling off. A single full charge can provide up to 10 hours, and the included case offers up to three more.

Save 20 percent and get better sleep with the Bose Sleepbuds II today!