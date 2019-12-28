Experience booming sound with the Ultimate Ears Boom 3, now only $120

Looking to bring your Bluetooth speaker to the next level? You can save 20 percent and take home the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3, considered by many audiophiles to be the best in terms of portable Bluetooth speakers. BOOM 3 is now just $120, down $119.96 from its original price of $149.99.

The BOOM 3 touts immersive, 360-degree sound that’s balanced so you can hear all the highs and lows of your favorite music. It has a Magic Button that can skip, pause and play any music with one push. What’s more, you can connect up to a whopping 150 MEGABOOM and BOOM speakers for the ultimate in party audio!

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

A single full charge lasts up to fifteen hours of playback and may be charged wirelessly via an extra POWER UP dock. The BOOM 3 floats in water and can be submerged up to a meter in 20 minutes without suffering any damage.

If you like what you’ve discovered about the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3, then go ahead and get yours today!